Elle Varner Feat. 50 Cent “Birthday” (NEW MUSIC)

Elle Varner is giving us all a present, regardless of whether it’s anyone’s birthday or not.

The “Refill” singer dropped a brand new track called “Birthday,” which also features 50 Cent, and it’s all about having a lover that treats you like it’s your special day, every day.

She told Billboard of the new song:

“Imagine if your lover treated you like everyday was your birthday! We captured that fun and sexy vibe on this record,” she told Billboard. “You can certainly add this one to your go-to collection of ‘Birthday’ classics.”

Fifty also comes in for a verse, where he shares his gratitude to the woman he loves for catering to his needs over and over again.

Listen to the new track by Elle and 50 Cent below.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Elle Varner Feat. 50 Cent “Birthday” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

