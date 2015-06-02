CLOSE
Lil Durk "What Your Life Like" (NEW VIDEO)

Lil Durk has been buzzing heavy in the hip-hop community over the past few years, and now he’s finally ready to drop his new album, Remember My Name.

The debut project hit stores today, and to celebrate, the Chicago native dropped the brand new visuals for his first single “What Your Life Like.”

Taking us through the streets of Chi-Town, showing us how he came up through some heavy struggle before getting his deal, the powerful video was directed by Eif Rivera.

Check out the brand new music video from Durk above, and pick up his new album in stores today.

