CLOSE
Music
Home

Rich Homie Quan Has Another Song With Rape Lyrics

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rich Homie Quan is back in hot water, after another track was leaked to the web that contains another lyric speaking on raping women.

The first track that ruffled a ton of feathers was called “I Made It,” and now a new song called “Day 1,” and it definitely doesn’t help the Atlanta rapper’s case.

The lyric on the leaked track in question read:

Chances ain’t sh** if you don’t take one/ Mansion full of b**ches, about to rape one (I’ma f**k these hoes)

Rich Homie, you’ve got some explaining to do.

Listen to the questionable track above to hear the lyrics that has everyone talking.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Rich Homie Quan Has Another Song With Rape Lyrics was originally published on globalgrind.com

leaked , new music , rape , rape lyrics , Rich Homie Quan

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close