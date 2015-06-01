Rich Homie Quan Has Another Song With Rape Lyrics

Rich Homie Quan is back in hot water, after another track was leaked to the web that contains another lyric speaking on raping women.

The first track that ruffled a ton of feathers was called “I Made It,” and now a new song called “Day 1,” and it definitely doesn’t help the Atlanta rapper’s case.

The lyric on the leaked track in question read:

Chances ain’t sh** if you don’t take one/ Mansion full of b**ches, about to rape one (I’ma f**k these hoes)

