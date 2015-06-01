Extra Butter: Get An All Access Sneak Peek Of “Entourage: The Movie”

This week on Extra Butter with BlogXilla, we get all the dirt on the Entourage movie. I went out to Beverly Hills, California to the luxurious Montage, where the actors that play Vinny Chase, Drama, Turtle, and E were there to answer all my questions.

I even got to spend some time drooling over the specially designed concept Cadillac the guys drove around in the movie.

First you’ll get to see a bit of my chat with Adrian Grenier and Kevin Connolly, who were psyched they got to promote a film they believe in. Then, you’ll hear the cast’s favorite Ari Gold quotes. And as always in Extra Butter, I’ll give you a look at a clip from the film.

Check out more from the Entourage movie, out on June 3rd, in the video above.

