Extra Butter: Get An All Access Sneak Peek Of “Entourage: The Movie”

| 06.01.15
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This week on Extra Butter with BlogXillawe get all the dirt on the Entourage movie. I went out to Beverly Hills, California to the luxurious Montage, where the actors that play Vinny Chase, Drama, Turtle, and E were there to answer all my questions.

I even got to spend some time drooling over the specially designed concept Cadillac the guys drove around in the movie.

Instagram Photo

First you’ll get to see a bit of my chat with Adrian Grenier and Kevin Connolly, who were psyched they got to promote a film they believe in. Then, you’ll hear the cast’s favorite Ari Gold quotes. And as always in Extra Butter, I’ll give you a look at a clip from the film.

Check out more from the Entourage movie, out on June 3rd, in the video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Xzibit

"Pimp My Ride" - The Best Of The Worst

8 photos Launch gallery

"Pimp My Ride" - The Best Of The Worst

Continue reading “Pimp My Ride” – The Best Of The Worst

"Pimp My Ride" - The Best Of The Worst

Extra Butter: Get An All Access Sneak Peek Of “Entourage: The Movie” was originally published on globalgrind.com

adrian grenier , BlogXilla , entourage , exclusive , extra butter , interviews , Jerry Ferrara , Ronda Rousey

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close