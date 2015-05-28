Late Night News Recap: Kendrick Performs “These Walls” On The Ellen Show, See The Trailer For ‘The Diary Of A Teenage Girl,’ & More

The newest trailer for the upcoming The Diary Of A Teenage Girl is here, and it looks just as juicy as it sounds. Minnie Goetze has just lost her virginity, and being that it was with her mother’s boyfriend, leads her perspective to change completely about men and relationships in the 1970’s. See the trailer for the movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, above. [Variety]

Kendrick Lamar is still going strong off the promo run for his latest album To Pimp A Butterfly, and he took to The Ellen DeGeneres Show stage to perform his latest single “These Walls.” Leaving the background back as he performs in a single spotlight, K. Dot also did an interview with the talk show host, discussing his new friendship with Taylor Swift. [Miss Info]

Young Thug is stepping on some toes in the hip-hop community once again, as he revealed that he may call his next mixtape Tha Carter V. The Southern rapper recently revealed in an interview that he wants to give his next project the title of what is supposed to be Lil Wayne‘s last album, due to the fact that he hasn’t released it yet. “I’m gonna drop one more mixtape before my album. The album is called Hy!£UN35 (HiTunes),” said Thug. “I’m gonna drop one more mixtape. I’ll probably name it Carter V, because the original Carter V still ain’t came out. I don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing – slow poking. So I’m gonna put that motherf*cker out for him.” [AllHipHop]

Run The Jewels have released the U.S. dates for their Jewel Runner Tour for the Fall season, which will start off in Barcelona, Spain on May 25th, and ends in Mexico City, Mexico on November 21st. Both El-P and Killer Mike will be taking BOOTS on the road with them around the globe. [Pitchfork]

The first annual One Love Hip-Hop Festival is going down on September 5th, and some of the best in rap music will be in Canada for the peaceful event. So far, Nas, J. Cole, Wale, Raekwon, and more are slated for to hit the stage for the festival, which promotes non-violence. [AllHipHop]

