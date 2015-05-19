Late Night News Recap: Azealia Banks Shares Raw Thoughts On Nicki Minaj’s BET Award Nomination, Future Drops “Wesley Presley” Video & More!

Azealia Banks doesn’t sound too happy with BET after they revealed their nominations for the BET Awards next month, and spoke out on Nicki Minaj‘s numerous nominations. She started off a Twitter rant stating that the awards were “bogus” and a “running joke,” before digging into the female MC. She stated, “The female rap award at the bet awards goes to nicki every year,” Banks wrote. “It’s not even a real award anymore lol it’s a bit of a running joke. They should just nominate nicki five times with five different wigs on and pick the best picture lol.” [GossipCop]

Another day, another Future release. This time, the Atlanta rapper has just dropped the brand new visuals to his track “Wesley Presley,” as part of his “Monster Monday” for fans. The video consists of Future taking on the town, which was directed by Freebandz Film, for the Metro Boomin-produced song. [MissInfo]

Taylor Swift gave her fans a huge treat during the 2015 Billboard Awards last night as she premiered her star-studded music video for “Bad Blood,” but things didn’t originally go perfectly as planned. In a new video released by the singer, we see her performing a stunt on set, involving an explosion, that she didn’t nail so perfectly. [Instagram]

Malik Ferraud‘s name has been growing more and more on the music front, and now he’s finally dropped his highly-anticipated project INFINITY. The Baltimore MC’s new project serves to “inspire anyone with a dream,” and contains features from King Los, Curtis Williams and Baltimore spitters Lonnie Moore and Bekayo. [Soundcloud]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

