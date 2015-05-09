CLOSE
Music
Home

The Saga Continues: Young Thug Calls Out Lil Wayne For Not Fighting His Own Battles

0 reads
Leave a comment

SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 8

Seems like the beef between The Game and Young Thug isn’t over after all.

Earlier this week, the two rappers called each other out on the ‘Gram, but later squashed the internet beef thanks to middle-man JoJo Capone. Or so we thought.

According to TMZ:

Capone was on TMZ Live Friday … explaining how he convinced the rappers to quit making death threats against each other in their feud over Lil Wayne. It sounded all hearts and flowers — like all that was left to do was blaze up the peace pipe.

But now, it seems like Thug is singing a new tune.

He made a public apology to The Game, which was later deleted from his Instagram account, but while “apologizing,” Thug calls out Lil Wayne for not fighting his own battles.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOHRjL38a8Q%5D

Sound off below.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

The Saga Continues: Young Thug Calls Out Lil Wayne For Not Fighting His Own Battles was originally published on globalgrind.com

apology , beef , lil wayne , The Game , Young Thug

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close