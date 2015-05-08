CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Amber Rose Continues To Throw Shade At Kanye West, Suggests Travi$ Scott Writes His Rhymes

0 reads
Leave a comment

Amber Rose really doesn’t like Kanye West, so she’s dissing him again.

The Sister Code actress was hosting an event at Supperclub last night, when she grabbed the mic and spazzed. Amber told the DJ to stop playing rappers she “used to fuck,” before sliding into a quick Kanye diss that made the crowd go crazy.

“Stop playing niggas I used to fuck, stop. Why don’t we play the nigga who writes the songs for the other nigga, Travis Scott!” she said.

Travi$ Scott writing Kanye rhymes? Ouch.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Kanye and Amber have been going at it since he went on the radio and suggested he had to take one hundred showers before his wife Kim would allow him near her. Amber fired back with some comments about Kylie Jenner and ever since, the feud has been an ongoing issue.

And apparently, Amber’s comments were spoken after one too many drinks. She hit Instagram this morning with a few drunk regrets:

 

Crown and cola will do that to you. Do you think these two will ever be able to work out their differences?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

kim kardashian amber rose

Amber Rose Vs. Kim K: 32 Pics That Make It Impossible To Choose (PHOTOS)

6 photos Launch gallery

Amber Rose Vs. Kim K: 32 Pics That Make It Impossible To Choose (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Amber Rose Vs. Kim K: 32 Pics That Make It Impossible To Choose (PHOTOS)

Amber Rose Vs. Kim K: 32 Pics That Make It Impossible To Choose (PHOTOS)

 

Amber Rose Continues To Throw Shade At Kanye West, Suggests Travi$ Scott Writes His Rhymes was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Rose , beef , breakup , Exes , feud , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , language , Travi$ Scott

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close