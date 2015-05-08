Amber Rose really doesn’t like Kanye West, so she’s dissing him again.

The Sister Code actress was hosting an event at Supperclub last night, when she grabbed the mic and spazzed. Amber told the DJ to stop playing rappers she “used to fuck,” before sliding into a quick Kanye diss that made the crowd go crazy.

“Stop playing niggas I used to fuck, stop. Why don’t we play the nigga who writes the songs for the other nigga, Travis Scott!” she said.

Travi$ Scott writing Kanye rhymes? Ouch.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Kanye and Amber have been going at it since he went on the radio and suggested he had to take one hundred showers before his wife Kim would allow him near her. Amber fired back with some comments about Kylie Jenner and ever since, the feud has been an ongoing issue.

And apparently, Amber’s comments were spoken after one too many drinks. She hit Instagram this morning with a few drunk regrets:

Crown and cola will do that to you. Do you think these two will ever be able to work out their differences?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Amber Rose Continues To Throw Shade At Kanye West, Suggests Travi$ Scott Writes His Rhymes was originally published on globalgrind.com