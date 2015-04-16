Karma Or Nah? Juvenile Speaks On Lil Wayne, Young Thug Controversy

Juvenile took us back last night on Tom Joyner’s 2015 Fantastic Voyage cruise, as attendees stayed up until 2 a.m. to see the Cash Money rapper perform his hits in the middle of the Caribbean Ocean.

New Orleans’ Manny Fresh joined him as well to put on for their city; they even debuted a new collaborative song. I got to catch up with Juvie after his performance and ask him about turning 40, new music from Manny, Wayne, and himself, as well as working with Jay Z.

Juvie didn’t initially have any opinions about the Wayne and Young Thug album title controversy, but I did tell him I thought it was a little bit of karma for Wayne making that 500 Degreez album after he had already put out 400 Degreez – that’s when the conversation got deep. Check it out below.

On stage, you said you recently turned 40. How has Juvenile changed since we first were introduced to you?

It’s more of being a husband and a parent than anything and my career is more on the side, to be honest with you. I’ve made my money, I got a few businesses, so it’s more of setting it up for my kids.

It was good seeing you back on stage with Manny last night; can we expect more shows from the two of you?

Me and Manny got a lot of things in store. We played one of my new songs last night. We got a lot of things that we are working on. So there will definitely be a lot of touring.

When did you two get cool again?

We never stopped being cool. When people don’t see you out and about all the time or taking pictures together, they think y’all are not together. We never stopped being in cahoots, me and him. Shows. Music. We always made music.

Manny mentioned that you, Wayne, and him have been running a little more. Can we expect more music from the three of you?

We been running, we haven’t yet hit the studio, but we’ve done 12 shows together so far. We just never got the chance to hit the studio. We got the music lined up, so it’s definite. We don’t want to make a promise to people that won’t happen, but I can guarantee you it’s going to be some Wayne, Manny Fresh, and Juvie music coming.

Did you talk to Wayne about the Young Thug thing?

I don’t get involved with that. I have no opinion on none of that.

I feel like it’s kind of karma for him doing the 500 Degreez album.

People say that, but I don’t fall in it, I’m too old for all of that. I don’t like negativity or anything negative coming to Juve. That’s why I end my show with “do something positive with your life.” That’s how I feel right now. I don’t want to do things like that anymore. I’m not with that, beefing or battling with each other, because at the end of the day, we’re all Black and trying to get money and them niggas need to cut the bullshit.

Can you talk about how it felt when Jay Z jumped on “Ha?”

Man, come on. I felt like everybody else, it made me feel like they loved me in New York now. That was a big concern for me, I wanted New York to accept me. So that was the situation.

Have you been having fun on Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage?

I’m having the ball. I’m going to be honest with you, just chilling with the comics on board, DC Curry, Fazion, and them. If you would have heard some of the stuff at that table…

