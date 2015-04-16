Multi-Grammy Award-winning powerhouse and philanthropist, Alicia Keys, is being presented with the Recording Artists’ Coalition Award tonight at the 2015 Grammys on the Hill Awards in Washington, DC. Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow said, “We are proud to honor Alicia Keys for her artistry, philanthropy and her passion for creators’ rights as a founding member of The Academy’s brand-new GRAMMY Creators Alliance.” Keys is a founding member of the Grammy Creators Alliance, whose mission is to support songwriters, recording artists, and studio professionals.

Other honorees this evening include House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), ranking member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet. The Recording Artists’ Coalition is an artists’ rights organization that was founded by Sheryl Crow and Don Henley in 2000 to address a multitude of legislative issues of particular urgency to musicians. Producer Rodney Jerkins, R&B singer/songwriter Ray Parker, Jr., and saxophonist Kirk Whalum are also slated to appear at the awards celebration.

The Grammys on the Hill Awards are the star-studded prelude to Grammys on the Hill, the Recording Academy’s annual advocacy effort that allows academy members to join academy leadership in DC to have an audience with policy makers. Of particular interest to the Recording Academy, as well as performing rights organizations such as ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC, has been the AMP Act, as well as establishing fair rates across all platforms for songwriters, performers, and copyright holders.

Alicia Keys To Be Honored At Tonight’s Grammys On The Hill Awards was originally published on theurbandaily.com