CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Alicia Keys To Be Honored At Tonight’s Grammys On The Hill Awards

1 reads
Leave a comment
'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Multi-Grammy Award-winning powerhouse and philanthropist, Alicia Keys, is being presented with the Recording Artists’ Coalition Award tonight at the 2015 Grammys on the Hill Awards in Washington, DC. Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow said, “We are proud to honor Alicia Keys for her artistry, philanthropy and her passion for creators’ rights as a founding member of The Academy’s brand-new GRAMMY Creators Alliance.” Keys is a founding member of the Grammy Creators Alliance, whose mission is to support songwriters, recording artists, and studio professionals.

BASE LEVEL: Morgan Bosman Is The Musical Love Child Of Lauryn Hill & Alicia Keys

Other honorees this evening include House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), ranking member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet. The Recording Artists’ Coalition is an artists’ rights organization that was founded by Sheryl Crow and Don Henley in 2000 to address a multitude of legislative issues of particular urgency to musicians. Producer Rodney Jerkins, R&B singer/songwriter Ray Parker, Jr., and saxophonist Kirk Whalum are also slated to appear at the awards celebration.

If You’re An 80’s Baby You’ll Love Alicia Keys’ Birthday Gift From Swizz Beatz

The Grammys on the Hill Awards are the star-studded prelude to Grammys on the Hill, the Recording Academy’s annual advocacy effort that allows academy members to join academy leadership in DC to have an audience with policy makers. Of particular interest to the Recording Academy, as well as performing rights organizations such as ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC, has been the AMP Act, as well as establishing fair rates across all platforms for songwriters, performers, and copyright holders.

Related Stories:

The Best Alicia Keys Birthday Tribute You’ll Ever See [VIDEO]

Alicia Keys Releases “We Gotta Pray” Video In Wake Of Protests In NYC & Ferguson

“Tonight Is Just The Beginning of An Exciting Path Ahead” — Did We Learn Anything From TIDAL’s Special Announcement?

Nicki Minaj & Alicia Keys Stun At The 2014 MTV EMAs [PHOTOS]
7 photos

Alicia Keys To Be Honored At Tonight’s Grammys On The Hill Awards was originally published on theurbandaily.com

alicia keys , Grammys on the Hill , The recording academy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 15 hours ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 19 hours ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 24 hours ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 1 day ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 4 days ago
02.05.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close