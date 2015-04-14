CLOSE
Michael Jai White Apologizes To His Exes In Open Letter: ‘I Believed All Women Were Crazy’

It took falling deep in love with his girlfriend Gillian Iliana Waters for Michael Jai White to realize he was wrong about women all along. The “Why Did I Get Married” star reflected on his love life in a new letter he penned to his exes on Facebook.

According to Michael, he thought all women were “crazy” and “needy.” But the tables have turned and the hunky star finds himself craving the same “emotional attention.”

Read his heartfelt message, below:

