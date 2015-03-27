CLOSE
Not Even Raekwon Is Feeling Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘A Better Tomorrow’

When Raekwon analyzes the latest Wu-Tang Clan album A Better Tomorrow, he’s critical of the material that the crew recorded for the project.

“That album felt kinda bored,” Raekwon The Chef said in an interview with NME. “And that’s not just my opinion. The music was just too soft. Too humble. I felt like the album could have been better. I voiced my opinion, like, ‘Yo, let’s give them some real shit!’ The album was driven more to [producer and fellow founding member] RZA’s expectations. He was coming from one way, we was wanting to try something new.”

Last year, RZA and Rae went back and forth about their work on the album after The Chef allegedly said he did not want to be a part of it unless “demands” were met.

“He gave me his demands,” RZA said at the time to Hot 97. “Which we presented to the company. Like ‘Yo, this is his demands.’ If they can be reached they can be reached. It they can’t, they can’t. And if they can’t then we gotta reevaluate what we’re gonna do. But it was no lying there. And the only thing I would say is that I would respect if—like when I read something that Rae say I don’t really take it as if he said it cause he didn’t say it to me. I don’t know what these writers write…So, I wanted to say to all our Wu brothers that we should never take this press and media on face value. We can easily reach out to each other and get the facts. Don’t read the facts. Hear it right from the source.”

Rae says he is also not set to join the group on upcoming tour dates due to schedule conflicts. The Chef is readying his upcoming album F.I.L.A. (Fly International Luxurious Art) set to drop April 28 and a film that’s slated to be released later this year.

