‘To Pimp A Buttterfly’ Breaks Spotify Record Despite Messy Release

Interscope may have screwed up To Pimp A Butterfly‘s release, according to Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, but it’s OK. Kendrick Lamar‘s masterwork is doing numbers.

To Pimp A Butterfly has broken Spotify’s record for most streams in a day with a crazy 9.6 million. The release was an odd one, dropping a week before its scheduled date and getting temporarily pulled from iTunes. Drake‘s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late previously held the record.

As you can see with the numbers, Lamar wasn’t fibbing with his tweet:

Keep calm. All is well. — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 16, 2015

