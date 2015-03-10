For the Low Price Of $200, You Can Get Your Mixtape Reviewed By Ghostface Killah And Raekwon

Getty

The Wu-duo are in the midst of promoting The Purple Tape Files, the documentary that commemorates the 20th anniversary if the epochal Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. Instead of word of mouth, Ghostface and Raekwon decided to switch it up by promising to review your mixtape if you donate $200 to their crowdfundng campaign. So no more Twitter spamming. Just pay up your bill money and Ghost and Rae got you.

The deal sounds so good that one might make a mixtape and pay up just to see how Ghost and Rae would even review one. Are they easy graders? Probably not, but we could offer one piece of advice: No sharks.

