CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

For the Low Price Of $200, You Can Get Your Mixtape Reviewed By Ghostface Killah And Raekwon

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hot 97 Presents Metro PCS Take Over Tour

Johnny Nunez

Getty

Having trouble grabbing the blogs’ attention? Ghostface Killah and Raekwon are here to help.

The Wu-duo are in the midst of promoting The Purple Tape Files, the documentary that commemorates the 20th anniversary if the epochal Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. Instead of word of mouth, Ghostface and Raekwon decided to switch it up by promising to review your mixtape if you donate $200 to their crowdfundng campaign. So no more Twitter spamming. Just pay up your bill money and Ghost and Rae got you.

The deal sounds so good that one might make a mixtape and pay up just to see how Ghost and Rae would even review one. Are they easy graders? Probably not, but we could offer one piece of advice: No sharks.

Related: Ghostface Killah Surprises Fans At Toastface Grillah Sandwich Shop

Heckler Trolls Ghostface And It Doesn’t End Well [VIDEO]

Raekwon Lists Top Five Rappers Dead Or Alive [VIDEO]

For the Low Price Of $200, You Can Get Your Mixtape Reviewed By Ghostface Killah And Raekwon was originally published on theurbandaily.com

ghostface killah , Raekwon

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chucky’s Back! Watch The Trailer For The New…
 13 hours ago
02.08.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 1 day ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 2 days ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
The Black History Play – “What If There…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close