CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Mike Epps And Nia Long To Star In ‘Uncle Buck’ TV Adaptation

2 reads
Leave a comment
Nia Long Mike Epps

PHOTO: Laura Cavanaugh/Frederick M. Brown/GETTY

Getty

Mike Epps and Nia Long are set to star in the television adaptation of the 1989 film Uncle Buck.

The show, which will be produced by Will Packer – who also produced Think Like a Man and Ride Along – will center around the immature Buck Russell (played by Mike Epps) who takes care of his brother’s children, according to Deadline.

Long will play Buck’s wife. It was announced last month that the movie would be heading to the small screen in an all-Black adaptation on ABC.

 

Mike Epps And Nia Long To Star In ‘Uncle Buck’ TV Adaptation was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Mike Epps , Nia Long , Uncle Buck

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer…
 14 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 17 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 18 hours ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Swae Lee’s Boo Tried To Come For Ming…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
7 items
Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close