16 Black TV Shows We Should Have Never Let Happen

We watched a lot of TV in the 90s and 2000s, but not every show stood the test of time. There were some sitcoms we watched week after week, faithfully, say, back in 1997. But when we watch now, it’s like, what were we thinking?

Here are 16 shows that we should have never let go on for too long.

For Your Love (1998-2002)

Network: ABC and The WB

Seasons: 5

For Your Love was a show about three couples learning the ins and outs of their relationships. It makes sense that NBC tried to get in on all the relationship shows that sprouted in the 90’s, but this just wasn’t a good one. Although it starred TV vets Holly Robinson Peete, Tamala Jones and James Lesure, it wasn’t memorable even after it switched networks to The WB. How did this last for five whole seasons?

Malcolm & Eddie (1996-2000)

Network: UPN

Seasons: 4

Malcolm & Eddie was the buddy-buddy comedy we never knew we needed, but after watching we know we actually didn’t need it at all. But since it starred Malcolm Jamal-Warner, who we missed dearly from The Cosby Show, we watched loyally. But his Odd Couple story with Eddie Griffin just wasn’t funny.

Smart Guy (1997-1999)

Network: The WB

Seasons: 3

A show with Tahj Mowry, Jason Weaver, Essence Atkins, and Omar Gooding sounds great in theory. But when you’re watching three seasons of Tahj being an egghead know-it-all, it got tired. Just go to college already, man.

Let’s Stay Together (2011-2014)

Network: BET

Seasons: 4

Just, why?

The Parent ‘Hood (1995-1999)

Network: The WB

Seasons: 5

Who knew this show lasted for that long? It had a great premise, and showcased an educated, Black family living in Harlem, so it could have taken over where The Cosby Show left off. But it didn’t. If you watch the show in 2015, though, you see a man trying to escape the pressures of his family through his overactive imagination. The show’s bright spot: Reagan Gomez-Preston.

Family Matters (1989-1997)

Network: ABC, CBS

Seasons: 9

How did we let this show continue for nine whole seasons? The first few seasons of Family Matters were golden. You had a nuclear Black family with some extended family members in the mix. It was all good, because you had kids in school learning valuable lessons. But then one of the kids, Judy, disappeared without a trace. Aunt Rachel left and never came back, but she left Cousin Richie. That’s when things got weird for the series. Steve Urkel (played by Jaleel White) transformed into Stefan Urquelle (and even Bruce Lee). There were teleportation pads. Steve was in space… like, what was going on? Once the show moved to CBS the original Harriet (played by JoMarie Payton) was replaced by Judyann Elder. There’s barely any classic episodes from a show that lasted almost 10 years, and that’s a shame.

Half & Half (2002-2006)

Network: UPN

Seasons: 4

Half & Half was like Sister, Sister but they were half sisters who knew each other. Mona (played by Rachel True from The Craft) was raised mostly by her mother (played by Telma Hopkins), and her father got remarried and had another child, Dee Dee (played by Essence Atkins) and raised her as a family. When they get older, they live in the same apartment building and you see them clash due to their differences. Not a bad premise, right? It wasn’t, it was just a corny show.

The Wayans Bros. (1995-1999)

Network: The WB

Seasons: 5

Man, The Wayans Bros. was the next Wayans show we would fiend for until we actually saw it. Starring Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and John Witherspoon, we saw all of the hijinks that ensued in Pops’ restaurant and the brothers ran a poppin’ newsstand. (For real, though, there were so many people in and out of that newsstand during the day.) Pops was certainly the saving grace of this show, otherwise it was just a bunch of recycled jokes week after week.

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper (1992-1997)

Network: ABC

Seasons: 5

In all honesty, this show might have lasted five seasons because the theme songs were just so good. Not sure what was really going on in this house, but it was a lot. Although the cast (Mark Curry, Holly Robinson Peete, Raven-Symone) seemed nice and all, the show just wasn’t memorable.

Eve

Network: UPN

Seasons: 3

Rapper Eve was on a hot streak when it came to acting roles. She had Barbershop and in the same year she was given her own sitcom. Her character was a fashion designer named Shelly who lived in Miami ran a boutique with her best friends (played by Natalie Desselle-Reid and Ali Landry). Oh, and she had an on-and-off again relationship with her neighbor, J.T. (played by Jason George). The actual plots weren’t bad, but the most of the cast overacted which made it barely tolerable at times.

The Game (2006-2009 and 2011-present)

Network: The CW, BET

Seasons: 8

The Game on The CW was great. The chemistry of Tia Mowry and Pooch Hall were undeniable. The supporting cast (which included Wendy Raquel Robinson, Coby Bell, Hosea Chanchez, and was great too. So why is this on the list? We don’t know what happened when the show changed zip codes over to BET, but it lost it’s luster (and laugh track) and it should have ended in 2006. It got too dramatic and the cast changes disrupted the dynamic.

In the House (1995-1999)

Network: NBC, UPN

Seasons: 5

LL Cool J and Debbie Allen should have been a winning combo because who doesn’t win with Debbie Allen? Well, by the time she left after season two wrapped and they ushered in Kim Wayans and Alfonso Ribeiro to round out the cast with LL and Maia Campbell.

The Parkers (1999-2004)

Network: UPN

Seasons: 5

Kim was definitely a fan-favorite from Moesha, so we had to watch this spinoff with Countess Vaughn (Kim Parker) and comedienne, Mo’Nique (Nikki Parker). We really watched Nikki chase and really chase and sexually harass Professor Ogilvee for five straight seasons. And why were we not concerned that they attended a community college for five years? Sure, it was a sitcom, but it was too far-fetched.

The Hughleys (1998-2002)

Network: ABC, UPN

Seasons: 4

First, who knew Chris Rock produced this one? (If you did, write down two points.) But we watched The Hughleys off the strength of The Original Kings of Comedy. The show just wasn’t funny. Like, at all.

All of Us (2003-2007)

Network: UPN, The CW

Seasons: 4

A Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith show sounded great in theory because, duh, they’re Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith. A cast starring LisaRaye, Duane Martin, and Elise Neal sounded great, too. But a show centered around a blended family with cast drama didn’t make for good TV.

House of Payne (2006-2012)

Network: TBS

Seasons: 8

Well, in true Tyler Perry fashion, House of Payne was centered around a family who lived in Atlanta that was lead by Curtis (played by LaVan Davis) and Ella Payne (played by Cassie Davis). They faced real topics like drug addiction but in most cases, the comedy that was coupled with it didn’t match. It was too over the top and slapsticky that it didn’t often translate how it should have.

