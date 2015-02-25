Could Dez Bryant Have A Videotape Worst Than Ray Rice Elevator Tape?

According to ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant does indeed have a video out there that may be worse than the elevator video that lead to Ray Rice being suspended for half the NFL season. Schefter appeared on the sports radio show “Carmen and Jurko“ on ESPN 100 in Chicago that there is a video but would not explain the details. If it’s anything near Rice visual, Dez may be in big trouble with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Bryant is currently a free agent and hopes to stay with Dallas but will this video hinder things? Is this the reason why the Cowboys have yet to commit to the Pro Bowl wide out? You would think Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would have been locked up the receiver who many think may be one of the best in the game.

Listen below to Schefter’s interview with Carmen and Jurko

Cowboy Tales:

