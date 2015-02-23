J.Cole’s Tour Dates + Where You Can Catch Him This Summer

J. Cole dropped one of last year’s most celebrated album’s with 2014 Forest Hills Drive. The album was a look at his career with a longing for home. Now it seems Cole is ready to hit the road again as he’s announced a series of tour dates that’ll have him traveling across the world.
In April and May, Cole is set to travel outside of the States with Jhene Aiko and Pusha T, among others. The crew will hit Zurich, Switzerland on April 30. After this, they’re set to hit Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Holland and France and Belgium before a few stops in the United Kingdom. Bas, Cozz, and Omen are also scheduled to join this journey.
But that’s not all. When Cole returns to the U.S., he’s set to embark on another tour run, this time accompanied by Big Sean, YG and Jeremih. Bas, Cozz and Omen are also set to join this act of the tour, which is scheduled to kick off July 12 in Seattle, Washington. After this, they’ll hit California, New Mexico, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, among other cities.
The tour itinerary can be found below via Rap-Up.
April 30 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex
May 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Gibson
May 2 – Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik
May 4 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
May 5 – Stockholm, Sweden – Berns
May 6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
May 8 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
May 9 – Amsterdam, Holland – HMH+
May 10 – Paris, France – Olympia+
May 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
May 13 – Glasgow, UK – Academy+
May 14 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena+*
May 15 – Birmingham, UK – Barclay Yard+*
May 16 – Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena+*
May 18 – London, UK – O2+*
July 12 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
July 14 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 17 – San Diego, CA – Sleep Train Amphitheatre
July 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
July 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
July 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 25 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre**
July 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center
July 28 – Chicago, IL – First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
July 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – First Niagara Pavilion
July 31 – Camden, NJ – Susquehanna Bank Center
Aug. 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 7 – Montreal, BC – Bell Center
Aug. 8 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 9 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend
Aug. 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Farm Bureau Live
Aug. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 22 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion
Aug. 25 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Colliseum
These two runs are called “Act 2: The Journey” and “Act 3: Hollywood.” They’re following previous-announced tour dates that are as follows.
