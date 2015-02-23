J.Cole’s Tour Dates + Where You Can Catch Him This Summer

Getty

J. Cole dropped one of last year’s most celebrated album’s with 2014 Forest Hills Drive. The album was a look at his career with a longing for home. Now it seems Cole is ready to hit the road again as he’s announced a series of tour dates that’ll have him traveling across the world.

In April and May, Cole is set to travel outside of the States with Jhene Aiko and Pusha T, among others. The crew will hit Zurich, Switzerland on April 30. After this, they’re set to hit Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Holland and France and Belgium before a few stops in the United Kingdom. Bas, Cozz, and Omen are also scheduled to join this journey.

But that’s not all. When Cole returns to the U.S., he’s set to embark on another tour run, this time accompanied by Big Sean, YG and Jeremih. Bas, Cozz and Omen are also set to join this act of the tour, which is scheduled to kick off July 12 in Seattle, Washington. After this, they’ll hit California, New Mexico, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, among other cities.

The tour itinerary can be found below via Rap-Up.

April 30 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex

May 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Gibson

May 2 – Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik

May 4 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

May 5 – Stockholm, Sweden – Berns

May 6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

May 8 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

May 9 – Amsterdam, Holland – HMH+

May 10 – Paris, France – Olympia+

May 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

May 13 – Glasgow, UK – Academy+

May 14 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena+*

May 15 – Birmingham, UK – Barclay Yard+*

May 16 – Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena+*

May 18 – London, UK – O2+*

July 12 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 14 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 17 – San Diego, CA – Sleep Train Amphitheatre

July 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

July 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

July 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 25 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre**

July 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center

July 28 – Chicago, IL – First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

July 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – First Niagara Pavilion

July 31 – Camden, NJ – Susquehanna Bank Center

Aug. 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 6 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 7 – Montreal, BC – Bell Center

Aug. 8 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 9 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend

Aug. 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Farm Bureau Live

Aug. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 22 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion

Aug. 25 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Colliseum

These two runs are called “Act 2: The Journey” and “Act 3: Hollywood.” They’re following previous-announced tour dates that are as follows.

