FAB OR FUG: Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Marc Jacobs Fur

Nicki Minaj shielded herself from the cold by wrapping up in a Marc Jacobs fur before stepping out into the weather last night.

The “Pink Friday” lyricist zipped herself up in a Marc Jacobs dress to see the designer’s show for New York Fashion Week, and she topped off the look by swirling her hair into a bun with cute swoop bang.

The only thing that kept it from being All Marc Jacobs Everything were her Bally snake-skin boots that were entirely too fab.

Some would say she slayed in the ensemble, but fur is not for everyone. What do you think of her look for the Marc Jacobs fashion show?

