Janelle Monae Inks Joint Venture with Epic Records

Janelle Monae has joined forces with Epic Records to boost her independent imprint, Wondaland. Teaming up with Epic president, Sylvia Rhone, and CEO, L.A. Reid, Monae is set to deliver a string of singles from her roster of artists that will culminate in a collection of new material later this year, The Eephus.

The first track to emerge from the newly-reimagined Wondaland is “Classic Man” by Jidenna. Other artists on the label include St. Beauty, Deep Cotton, and Roman Gianarthur. According to Billboard, Monae said she observed how other successful artists had run their labels—Diddy, Jay-Z, and Prince among them—and patterned her label after those models.

With her sharp business acumen, undeniable star power, and the support of industry heavy-weights, Monae is well on her way to becoming a mogul in her own right.

