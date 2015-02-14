CLOSE
Lance Gross is Shooting a New Pilot for NBC, ‘Warrior’

 

Heart-throb Lance Gross, best known for his roles in NBC’s Crisis, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, and the film Our Family Wedding, is preparing to shoot a new pilot for NBC, WarriorIn it, he will portray former Navy SEAL Agent Golden.  The martial arts drama will also star Natalie Martinez (previously seen on CSI:NY), who plays a character named Kai Forrester, described as a “damaged heroine who works undercover with physical and spiritual guidance from a mysterious martial arts master to bring down organized crime syndicate YOMI.”  Rounding out the cast is singer/songwriter/actress Andy Allo, who collaborated with Prince on his single “Rock n Roll Love Affair” and appears throughout his latest album, Art Official Age, and whose solo album Superconductor received hefty critical acclaim.

Warrior’s pilot episode will be directed by Phillip Noyce.

Lance Gross is Shooting a New Pilot for NBC, ‘Warrior’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

