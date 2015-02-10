CLOSE
9 ‘Empire’ Songs You’ll Want To Put On Repeat

If you’re as much of a fan of Fox’s “Empire” as we are, you equally appreciate the music the Empire produces each week. We’re still singing along to Jamal’s (Jussie Smollett) certified hit “Keep Your Money” and Hakeem’s (Bryshere Y. Gray) “Armani.” We have super producer Timbaland to thank for that.

Since we can’t stop bouncing to the Lyon’s music, we’ve put together this post so you can listen too. You’re welcome.

Jussie Smollett – “Keep Your Money”

“Drip Drop” – Yazz, Serayah McNeill

“What Is Love” – V. Bozeman

“No Apologies”- Jussie Smollett, Yazz

“Armani”- Yazz

“Good Enough”- Jussie Smollett

“Right There”- Yazz

“Keep It Movin’”- Serayah McNeill Ft. Yazz

“Tell The Truth”- Jussie Smollett

