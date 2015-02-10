CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Snoop Dogg Dissed The Entire Grammys With One Telling Macklemore Photo

Uncle Snoops Army Presents: How The West Was Won

The Grammys are supposed to be the biggest night in music, but Snoop Dogg wasn’t too happy with this year’s award ceremony.

“Fuck the Grammys,” Snoop said in an Instagram post’s caption. “We need a hip-hop show for real niggaz and real MCs.”

Snoop isn’t the only rapper who didn’t attend. Hell, even Drake ditched the Grammys to organize and attend King of the Dot’s Blackout 5.

So what image did Snoop use to make his point? This one:

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

1

Snoop Dogg Dissed The Entire Grammys With One Telling Macklemore Photo was originally published on theurbandaily.com

grammys , snoop dogg

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close