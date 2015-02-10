Bobby Brown Slams False Reports On Bobbi Kristina’s Condition

Bobby Brown’s attorney is slamming online reports surrounding his daughter Bobbi Kristina’s condition. News outlets and online tabloids claim Brown would take his daughter off life support on the third anniversary of her mother Whitney Houston’s death on Feb. 11. Christopher Brown, of the law firm of Brown & Rosen LLC released a statement on the Brown family’s behalf saying:

We support the candlelight vigil for Bobbi Kristina. The Brown family is amazed by the love and support from all that attended. However the false reports that continue to appear in print and on the internet are egregious, false and will be dealt with at an appropriate time. In particular, the false reporting of TMZ, The National Enquirer, The Atlanta Journal Constitution and the Daily Mail (UK) citing, police sources, family sources and Bobby Brown himself, will receive my attention. The desire to be “first” has clouded the judgment of many reporters as they forgo accuracy. This is a criminal investigation and the integrity of that process requires silence. We continue to request privacy in this matter. We thank everyone that supported the vigil for Bobbi Kristina. God is hearing our prayers.

On Jan. 31, Bobbi Kristina was found face down unconscious in a bathtub in her Roswell, Ga townhouse. She was rushed to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where she remains in a medically induced coma. Brown’s statement comes on the heels of his family holding a candlelight vigil for the public to pray for Bobbi Krisitna’s recovery.

