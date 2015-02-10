CLOSE
Winning! Women Are Rapidly Replacing Men CEOs & We’re Like Work…Literally

We’ve got some girl power news to share today! From a collaborative report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas (a fancy-named consultancy), Securities and Exchange Commission and nationwide company records, we’ve learned that women have risen as the CEO of their respective business and companies by 70 percent since 2013!

“Who run the world…girls! GIRLS!”

We couldn’t resist, but Beyonce’s female empowerment track could definitely be the theme song for these women in power! Business and financial platforms like Forbes and Fortune have been trailing the progression of women in leadership roles since Marissa Mayer was promoted as Yahoo!’s CEO in 2012 and Indra Nooyi, the Indian-born, American-living Yale grad who currently serves as Pepsico’s CEO. Ursula Burns is another notable woman, as she’s the CEO and Chairwoman of Xerox since 2009 and has been the first Black woman be so.

The 70 percent calculation marks a 6-year high. A lot of the moves were made from 2013 to 2015, as the number of women becoming CEOs went from 61 to 103 in 2013. Men running the ranks, or replacing women, declined by 25 percent.

This is inspiring news, but somehow women are still significantly underrepresented in big companies. Only 5 percent (26) of these CEOs are from Fortune 500 companies. And they are still women in the boardroom than in the CEO office, but those 1 in 6 women as board members have gone up 1 percent since 1995. Progression is still being done and that’s what important!

We know sometimes news reports from the media can offer some disparaging news about how women continue to get paid less than men and in-depth articles about sexual harassment and cultural discrimination, but we know better! And nothing can stop a woman with her eyes on the prize! Here’s to more women breaking barriers.

“This goes out to all the women getting it in, you’re on your grind! To other men that respect what I do, please accept my shine!”-Beyonce

