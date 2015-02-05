CLOSE
TV Roundup: ‘Being Mary Jane Renewed'; ‘Awkward Girl’s’ Issa Rae Snags TV Deal & More

BET Greenlights Season 3 Pick Up For Being Mary Jane

Being Mary Jane

BET is all about Being Mary Jane. Just two days after the Salim and Mara Brock Akil drama starring Gabrielle Union returned for its second season, the network announced it renewed the series for a third season! BET made the announcement via Twitter saying:

