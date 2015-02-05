CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Sony Chairman Moves On After Major E-Mail Hack

"An Evening" Benefiting The LA Gay & Lesbian Center - Inside

Amy Pascal, the Sony Pictures Entertainment co-chairman who made news recently along with the movie studio’s e-mail hacking scandal, has stepped down for a new opportunity. She released a statement on Thursday announcing her plans, and her new role will begin in May.

From Huffington Post:

“I have spent almost my entire professional life at Sony Pictures and I am energized to be starting this new chapter based at the company I call home,” Pascal said in a statement. “I have always wanted to be a producer. Michael [Lynton, CEO of Sony Entertainment] and I have been talking about this transition for quite some time and I am grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to pursue my long-held dream and for providing unparalleled support. As the slate for the next two years has come together, it felt like the right time to transition into this new role. I am so grateful to my team, some of whom I have worked with for the last 20 years and others who have joined more recently. I am leaving the studio in great hands. I am so proud of what we have all done together and I look forward to a whole lot more.”

Pascal’s contract with Sony is up in March, and the company has not yet found a replacement.

The news all comes on the heels of the company’s e-mail security hack late last year, that caused a leak of inappropriate comments made by Pascal, Sony CEO Michael Lynton, and studio exec Clint Culpepper about A-list actors such as Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie, Kevin Hart, and President Barack Obama.

Culpepper called Hart a “whore” for not wanting to promote his movie Think Like a Man on his social media for free. Hart responded to his comments, “I could care less, man. There’s something you ask for, and there’s something they don’t want to give. You guys battle until these terms are met. If you don’t think for two seconds that these people on this side say things about what you’re asking for, you’re stupid. It’s business. I don’t care what you say.”

Pascal issued a statement about her insensitive comments:

“The content of my emails were insensitive and inappropriate but are not an accurate reflection of who I am. Although this was a private communication that was stolen, I accept full responsibility for what I wrote and apologize to everyone who was offended.”

Sony Chairman Moves On After Major E-Mail Hack was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Amy Pascal , Denzel Washington , Kevin Hart , Sony

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close