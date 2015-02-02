President Obama Reveals How FLOTUS Feels About “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Although the first family has their hands tied running the nation, they still find time to watch some TV. President Barack Obama joined us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” where we asked him about the new hit show “Empire.” Listen to the audio player to hear him reveal if he watches the show, and what first lady Michelle Obama thinks about it. In addition, we get to know more about the president as he tells us his favorite old school candy, what gets him in trouble the most with Michelle Obama, and more in this candid exclusive interview!

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama! 29 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Barack Obama! 1. Barack Obama was born on August 4, 1961 in Honolulu, Hawaii. 1 of 29 2. His mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, was an American anthropologist, activist and social scientist born in Kansas in 1942. She passed away in 1995. (Photo: AP) 2 of 29 3. His father, Barack Obama, Sr. was from Kenya. His parents met while studying at the University of Hawaii and got married on Feb. 2, 1961 and baby Barack was born six months later. (Photo: AP) 3 of 29 4. His parents eventually separated and divorced when Barack was two. His father returned to Kenya and his mother married a man from Indonesia. They moved to Indonesia a year later. (Photo: AP) 4 of 29 5. At age 10, Barack was sent to Hawaii to live with his maternal grandparents. His mom and sister soon followed. (Photo: AP) 5 of 29 6. Barack attended the esteemed Punahou Academy where he excelled and graduated with academic honors in 1979. (Photo: AP) 6 of 29 7. He played basketball on one of the best high school teams in Hawaii. His nickname was "O'Bomber" because of his mad skills. (Photo: AP) 7 of 29 8. After high school, Obama studied at Occidental College in Los Angeles for two years. He then transferred to Columbia University in New York, graduating in 1983 with a degree in political science. (Photo: AP) 8 of 29 9. Obama moved to Chicago in 1985. There, he worked on the South Side as a community organizer for low-income residents in the Roseland and the Altgeld Gardens communities. (Photo: AP) 9 of 29 10. Barack visited relatives in Kenya, which included an emotional visit to the graves of his biological father and paternal grandfather. (Photo: AP) 10 of 29 11. Obama returned from Kenya with a sense of renewal, entering Harvard Law School in 1988. 11 of 29 12. The next year, he met Michelle Robinson, an associate at the Chicago law firm of Sidley Austin. She was assigned to be Obama's adviser during a summer internship at the firm, and not long after, the couple began dating. 12 of 29 13. Their first kiss took place outside of a Chicago shopping center—where a plaque featuring a photo of the couple kissing was installed more than two decades later, in August 2012. (Photo: AP) 13 of 29 14. In February 1990, Obama was elected the first African-American editor of the Harvard Law Review. He graduated from Harvard, magna cum laude, in 1991. 14 of 29 15. After law school, Obama returned to Chicago to practice as a civil rights lawyer, joining the firm of Miner, Barnhill & Galland. He also taught part time at the University of Chicago Law School, first as a lecturer and then as a professor—and helped organize voter registration drives during Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign. (Photo: AP) 15 of 29 16. On October 3, 1992, he and Michelle were married. They moved to Kenwood, on Chicago's South Side. (Photo: AP) 16 of 29 17. Obama's advocacy work led him to run for a seat in the Illinois State Senate. He ran as a Democrat, and won election in 1996. During these years, Obama worked with both Democrats and Republicans to draft legislation on ethics, and expand health care services and early childhood education programs for the poor. (Photo: AP) 17 of 29 18. After around six years of marriage, Barack and Michelle welcomed daughter Malia born in 1998 and daughter Sasha born in 2001. (Photo: AP) 18 of 29 19. November 2 2004, the Obama family is covered in confetti after Obama delivered his acceptance speech. With his win, Barack Obama became only the third African-American elected to the U.S. Senate since the Reconstruction. (Photo: AP) 19 of 29 20. On November 4, 2008, Barack Obama defeated Republican presidential nominee John McCain, 52.9 percent to 45.7 percent, winning election as the 44th president of the United States—and the first African-American to hold this office. (Photo: AP) 20 of 29 21. 2008 newly elected President Barack Obama gave his acceptance speech at Grant Park in Chicago and the Obama family takes stage and waves to all his supporters. (Photo: AP) 21 of 29 22. President Barack Obama's inauguration took place on January 20, 2009. President Obama joined by Michelle, takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts to become the 44th president of the United States at the U.S.(Photo: AP) 22 of 29 23. President Barack Obama and his family and Vice President Joe Biden and his family celebrate their nominations as the confetti falls at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012. (AP Photo) 23 of 29 24. President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden ran for a second term against Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan. (Photo: AP) 24 of 29 25. The president rolled to a second term over Romney, winning more than 300 electoral votes. President Obama told supporters "the best is yet to come." (Photo: AP) 25 of 29 26. Barack got a little greyer after a few years in the White House. 26 of 29 27. Barack's official portrait for his second term as President of the United States of America. 27 of 29 28. Barack and Michelle walked off into the sunset after 8 years in the White House. 28 of 29 29. We miss you President Obama, but it seems you're happy to be back to private life. 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Barack Obama! Happy Birthday, Barack Obama! Barack H. Obama is the 44th President of the United States and the first African American President in American History. His birthday is August 4th. In celebration, here is his life in pictures.

