| 02.02.15
Although the first family has their hands tied running the nation, they still find time to watch some TV. President Barack Obama joined us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” where we asked him about the new hit show “Empire.” Listen to the audio player to hear him reveal if he watches the show, and what first lady Michelle Obama thinks about it. In addition, we get to know more about the president as he tells us his favorite old school candy, what gets him in trouble the most with Michelle Obama, and more in this candid exclusive interview!

Get more of our hot interviews here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

President Obama Reveals How FLOTUS Feels About “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

