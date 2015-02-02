The Best Moments From Super Bowl XLIX

Super Bowl XLIX was definitely better than the last. But the bar wasn’t set very high to begin with, so we’ll say that this one certainly lived up to its billing. The Patriots vs. Seahawks was one of the twistiest and exciting editions in recent memory. Seattle played to their strengths with a consistent offense and a smothering defense that made Brady throw two interceptions for the first time in his numerous trips to the big game.

The Patriots were stronger, however. The villains still found themselves down by 10 in the fourth despite Brady’s accurate arm (his 37 completions is a Super Bowl record). New England came back, though, and eventually came out on top despite a weird catch and thanks to a bad play call. Relive it all below.

Marshawn Lynch Gets Ready for War – Skittles are Beast Mode’s power pellets.

The Moment When Tom Brady Realized He Was in for the Fight of His Life –

Sadly, this was Jeremy Lane’s final play after he hurt is wrist — badly — on this play.

Marshawn Lynch Ties the Game in the Second Quarter – Beast Mode is always going to get his.

Rob Gronkowski Flies for the Patriots Second Touchdown – You didn’t think he was going to stay quiet this game did you.

“Look for Chris Matthews to Take Over,” Said by No One – He made a huge catch earlier, but this one before halftime — his second as an NFL player — proved he was no fluke.

Chris Matthews (Reprise) – Matthews finished with four receptions, 109 yards and a lot of extra eyes on him come fantasy football season.

The Second Tom Brady Interception – Consistent pressure makes you do the darndest things. Like throwing into coverage. Doug Baldwin‘s Touchdown Catch – Just like that, the Patriots were down 10 and working uphill.

Richard Sherman Being Richard Sherman – If you look closely above, you can see that No. 24 Darrelle Revis — formerly known as the best cornerback in the league — got beat on this play. Sherman trolls appropriately. More on him later.

The Comeback Part I – Although Danny Amendola didn’t get as much touches as the rest of the receivers corps, this huge touchdown shifted the momentum in the Patriots’ favor.

The Comeback Part II – This was one of Julian Edelman’s nine receptions for 109 yards. He was sweet, like Entenmann’s.Tom Brady’s atta boy celebration is a joy, too.

Not quite sure what happened here. Kearse got lucky, and the ball somehow hit the ball. The game was still on.What are the pros of giving it to Beast Mode on second down here? A probable touchdown and zero risk for an interception. The cons? None. Bad playcalling. Patriots win 28-24 and…

That Moment You Get Humbled – Poor Sherm got his heart broke.

The Best Moments From Super Bowl XLIX was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: