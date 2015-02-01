CLOSE
LAPD Confirms Video Of Additional Suge Knight Altercation

According to the Associated Press, LAPD Sherriffs spokeswoman Nicole Nishida confirmed detectives are reviewing video of Marion ‘Suge’ Knight while the Death Row Records co-founder remains held in custody in lieu of a $2 million bond. The 49-year-old Knight is being held on suspicion of murder charges, while Knight’s attorney, James Blatt, has stated his client was the victim of an attack.

The incident, which occurred January 29 in a Compton, California fast food restaurant, left Knight’s friend Terry Carter dead and another man, Cle ‘Bone’ Sloan injured. Knight reportedly argued with Sloan on the set of a promotional video for the N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton before the argument resumed a few miles away at the restaurant.

Sherriff’s Lieutenant John Corina provided statements to the AP that Knight and Sloan exchanged punches through the open window of Knight’s pickup truck.

‘Then he puts the truck in drive, drives forward, running over him, and then keeps going forward and keeps on driving, and runs over Carter, who is standing in the parking lot, and keeps on going after that,’ Corina told the AP.

Blatt said Knight drove off in fear with no idea he hit two men after four assailants attempted to punch him through his window, pulled him outside the vehicle, and threatened to kill him.

