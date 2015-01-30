CLOSE
Missy Elliot Could Join Katy Perry On Stage For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Screen Shot 2015-01-30 at 5.54.03 PMIconic hip-hop star Missy Elliot is reportedly set to hit the stage with Katy Perry for this year’s Super Bowl XLIX, going down on Sunday.

A source familiar with the plans for the halftime show told The Associated Press that Missy Elliot is scheduled to make a surprise appearance during Katy Perry’s performance, although this has yet to be confirmed.

During a news conference for the show, the Los Angeles, California songstress hinted at Missy Elliot’s involvement, saying the halftime show will feature an “old school” female singer, but didn’t reveal exactly who.

“When you hear the first ring of the chord,” Perry said, “I think jaws will drop and faces will melt.”

Elliot, who has boasts an impressive musical résumé, featured on a remix to Perry’s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.),” released in 2011.

