Eddie Murphy Onboard for SNL’s 40th Anniversary Special

Comedian Eddie Murphy confirmed that he will be on-hand for Saturday Night Live’s 40th anniversary special. In a recent interview with TV One’s Roland Martin, he said that it would be the first time he visited the show since his departure in 1984.

The Beverly Hills Cop and Boomerang star recently released a new reggae single, “Oh Jah Jah.” The SNL 40th anniversary special will air on NBC on Sunday, February 15.

