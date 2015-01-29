Jagged Edge Singer Arrested For Assaulting Fiancee

Jagged Edge member Kyle L. Norman has been arrested in Atlanta for allegedly assaulting his fiancée. The unidentified woman was taken to Atlanta Medical Center early Thursday with welts under her eyes, a golf ball-sized knot on her forehead, a cut to her nose and a blood clot in her right eye.

According to the AJC, police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Peters Street in reference to a fight between an engaged couple. Norman’s fiance told police that the 38-year-old Atlanta singer became angry after an argument about drinking and then allegedly threatened her life. She also told police Norman punched her, choked her with a scarf that she had around her neck, shoved her engagement ring down her throat, took her keys and broke her cell phone.

Norman was reportedly not at the residence when police arrived, but was arrested when an officer saw him running down a sidewalk. He is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

