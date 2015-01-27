CLOSE
Here’s Why You Should Believe The Rumors About Drake’s New Mixtape

Drake may have a lot of things planned for 2015. According to P. Reign, Drizzy is gearing up to release a new mixtape and it’s going to be amazing, he said.

“I know Drake’s dropping a mixtape that I’ve already heard a lot of and it’s crazy,” P. Reign said in an interview with KarenCivil. “I think it’s some of the best I’ve heard from him in my life and I already know off Drake’s mixtape the world is going to shake.”

Just last year, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan said that Drizzy would be dropping an album in January. Well, we’re not sure if the LP is set to be released this month, but at least P. Reign can confirm it’ll be out soon. I guess we’ll just have to wait on it.

Still, news of the mixtape comes after much of last year’s buzz surrounding Views From The 6, Drake’s upcoming album. This could mean two projects in one year from Drizzy and if so, that’ll be two more than he released in 2014. 2015 is shaping up to be a big one for Drake.

