willow 1

Petite songstress-in-the-making Willow Smith, the daughter of Hollywood moguls Will and Jada, is at it again with her risqué antics.  Willow is smack dab in the middle of an Instagram controversy that shows her wearing a shirt designed to look like that of a topless woman, and the shot has tongues wagging.

Willow is striking a pose, glaring straight at the camera with both arms behind her head, which emphasizes the provocative shirt (a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier design showing a woman’s naked breasts) even more.  The photo, upon first glance, makes Willow appear naked and streaked with body paint, as the top has splashes of color and patterns as well.

willow 2

The latest Willow-ism is not a first for the precocious young lady. Last year, Willow raised eyebrows again when she posted a picture of her lounging in a tousled bed with a shirtless 20-year-old Moises Arias, who is an actor, on social media.  There was an outcry of criticism about the black-and-white boudoir shot, and Jada came to her daughter’s rescue via a TMZ cameraman stating,  “Here’s the deal. There was nothing sexual about that picture or that situation.  You guys are projecting your trash on to it. You’re acting like covert pedophiles, and that’s not cool.”

The snap resulted in an investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Children And Family Services.

Willow Smith At Center Of Seemingly Topless Instagram Controversy

Jada Smith , willow smith

