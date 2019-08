Groovy Q.

In a bit of a twist, IFC’s ‘Comedy Bang! Bang!‘ guest starred TDE’s ScHooboy Q. The show usually features trained comedians and/or actors, so the pressure was definitely on the Figg street MC.

Take a look at how the charismatic rapper performed.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

ScHoolboy Q Guest Stars On ‘Comedy Bang! Bang!’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: