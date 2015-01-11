CLOSE
SUNDAY PAPER: Beyoncé Sparks Pregnancy Rumors On Instagram; Lenny Kravitz Books Super Bowl & More!

Beyoncé decided to have a little fun this Sunday by whipping the world into a frenzy with a simple post on Instagram.

There’s been speculation for days over whether Bey and Jay Z have another baby on the way, ever since she posted a shot from Cambodia that looked like she might be hiding a baby bump in her jumper. Since people are always looking for an official baby announcement, making mountains out of bunched up cloth, Bey thought it might be time to really give everyone something to chatter about.

Bey shared a shot of herself buried in sand that was molded to look like her body. However, there was one big thing that people couldn’t take their eyes off of: her especially round belly! Naturally, most outlets are taking this uncaptioned picture as an official announcement that she’s having another baby. Of course, it could also be possible that Bey was having trolling everyone.

Instagram Photo

Only time will tell if she’s actually with child once again. In the meantime, it’s really anyone’s guess.

Lenny Kravitz Books Super Bowl

Katy Perry won’t be the only one putting on a display during Super Bowl haf time this year. She’ll be sharing the field with none other than Lenny Kravitz, and we can’t wait to see what he’s going to slay us all with! READ MORE.

Black Woman Helps You Erase Your Embarrassing Text Messages

Ever had a text message that you desperately wanted to take back after you hit “Send.” Now you can thanks to the On Second Thought app, which was co-founde by a tech-savvy young sister named Maci Peterson! READ MORE.

Kanye West Settles Artistic Legal Battle

Kanye West can finally put claims that he stole someone’s artwork to rest. The “Power” rapper has just settled the $150,000 lawsuit brought against him by Italian photographer Fabio Massimo. READ MORE.

50 Cent Photobombed By Leonardo DiCaprio

It was already a great night for 50 Cent as he snagged a shot with none other than Naomi Campbell, who will pop up on his rival show “Empire” this season. What he didn’t know is that another celebrity hopped into his pic with the supermodel! SEE how Leonardo DiCaprio made 50’s already great picture even better.

SUNDAY PAPER: Beyoncé Sparks Pregnancy Rumors On Instagram; Lenny Kravitz Books Super Bowl & More! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

