Dilla Weekend, a multi-day event that is meant to pay homage to the late J Dilla, is set to take place February 5 through 8 in Miami, Florida, according to HotNewHipHop.

“Dilla’s music is timeless and lives in all of us,” Dilla’s mother, Ma Dukes, said in a statement. “I expect Miami to become the icon of event holders for the Dilla legacy, and raise the bar for events globally.”

This year, Dilla Weekend, which has traditionally been a one-day event titled Dilla Day in Detroit, Michigan, is set to feature a slew of stars. Joey Bada$$, Slum Village, Pete Rock, Black Milk, Camp Lo and Talib Kweli are among the slated performers. The weekend is set to host producer panels, artist meet-and-greets, and more.

While this is the official event organized by Ma Dukes, unofficial Dilla celebrations are also scheduled across the country as fans continue to honor the late producer’s life with various Dilla Day parties, concerts and gatherings.

For more info on Dilla Weekend, check out the event’s site.

J Dilla Weekend Line-Up Revealed was originally published on theurbandaily.com

