Why, oh why are folks coming for Tamar Braxton and her edges?? The singer/talk show host was minding her own business on Instagram where she decided to share a picture of herself and co-host Adrienne Bailon visiting KeKe Palmer backstage at her performance in Cinderella. The leader of the “Tamartians” army was sporting a nice slicked back pony tail in the picture where she remarked, “New York Fun! With @adrienne_bailon & @kekepalmer AKA “Cinderella” 👑 #Cinderella #Broadway#NewYorkNights! Photo By: @kodaklens“.

Seemed harmless enough but apparently, some decided it was the perfect time to dish their feelings about the reality star’s hairstyle. Some of Tamar’s fans and haters alike were not feeling her look one bit and decided to say it all in the comments about her edges (hairline).

Tamar3

Tamar2Tamar1

Some folks have no chill… Tamar seemed to be unbothered by the entire thing and continued on with posting another picture of herself with Adrienne and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes in her debut on the Great White Way.

Tamar’s fans came roaring back defending her against the nastiness while she kept snapping pics but Tay Tay’s biggest champion, hubby Vince Herbert put haters on full blast for talking crazy about his woman. Folks already know Herbert don’t play that when it comes to his wife! Through Tamar, Herbert remarked on IG:

Yo miserables!!! 😂😂😂Vince says (cause he don’t have an Instagram) the edgeless shit is DEAD! And if u mad NOW get ready for 2015!! Welp! His opinion is ALL that matters to me! Have a wack night wack people!! And all Tamartians get ready to get your life!’😂😂😂😘 Love yall❤️

The Herberts have spoken!

REAL SHADE: Tamar Braxton & Vince Herbert Smackdown Folks Clowning Her Edges On Instagram! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

