Fabolous Says Drake Apologized For Dissing Him In Rolling Stone

When Drake dissed Kanye West’s lyrics on Yeezus during a Rolling Stone interview this year, he also sent a shot at Fabolous. “There were some real questionable bars on there, like that ‘Swaghili’ line? Come on, man. Even Fabolous wouldn’t say some shit like that.” According to Fab, Drake eventually apologized for this.

“He apologized that I was even brought into that whole mess,” Fabolous said in an interview with MTV News. “I was shocked. Out of that conversation where they were talking about Jay [Z] and Kanye, for my name to come up in that mix, it definitely seemed like it was spoken up.”

Nevertheless, Fabolous says that ordeal is now in the past.

“It’s over,” he said. “It’s under the bridge. I got a lot of respect for what Drake does and he’s expressed that to me personally, so we move on from there.”

Fabolous is promoting his latest album, The Young OG Project, which was released to digital retailers on Christmas. Watch his interview about Drake below.

Fabolous Says Drake Apologized For Dissing Him In Rolling Stone was originally published on theurbandaily.com

