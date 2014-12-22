CLOSE
Ab-Soul Takes You On A Tour Of Los Angeles

Ab-Soul, who released These Days earlier this year, recently took Karen Civil on a tour through Los Angeles with Fader for the publication’s Reebok Classic’s Coast To Coast series.

The first stop on the tour was Rif L.A. The store means a lot to Soul because of their early support for Top Dawg Ent.

“This is the first shoe store that really messed with us as a company,” Soul explained. “We got to build with them as a company.”

Soulo takes Civil to Four Two Four and Pieology, also. In the end, you get a better sense for the TDE MC’s style.

“I just kinda throw things together,” he says in the video. “It’s a cross between the Beverly Center [a fashion center in Los Angeles that has high-end clothing shops] and the thrift store, at the same time.”

Take a look at some of Soul’s favorite spots in L.A. below.

Ab-Soul Takes You On A Tour Of Los Angeles was originally published on theurbandaily.com

