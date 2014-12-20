CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

It’s Over: Yaya DaCosta Ends 2-Year Marriage

Between a huge movie role and ending her marriage, YaYa DaCosta has a lot going on in her life.

The “America’s Next Top Model” alumna is turning in her wedding ring after splitting from her director hubby Joshua Bee Alafia after just two years of marriage, US Weekly reports.

Yaya and Joshua got hitched in June 2012 during a ceremony in Pennsylvania, and the pair welcomed a son in September 2013. It’s unclear why the couple has decided to part ways as neither of them have commented on the split at this time.

MUST READ: Lifetime Releases Trailer For Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic

It’s possible that if the public hears from Yaya she’ll likely be focused on promoting Lifetimes’s Whitney Houston biopic, where she plays the legendary diva.

After the disaster that was Lifetime’s Aaliyah biopic, the public has been curious about how the Whitney film will turn out. Producers weren’t even allowed to use Whitney’s vocals, and the story seems to be centered around her marriage to Bobby Brown. There is potential for this to be another train wreck.

Everyone will be able to render their verdict on January 17, when Lifetime airs Whitney at 8 p.m.

READ MORE:

Angela Bassett Defends Whitney Houston Biopic

Lifetime Announces ‘Whitney’ Biopic Premiere Date, But We Won’t Get Excited Just Yet

It’s A Boy! Yaya Alafia Gives Birth To Her First Child

It’s Over: Yaya DaCosta Ends 2-Year Marriage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Joshua Bee Alafia , whitney houston , Whitney Houston biopic , Yaya DaCosta

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close