We know Bruno Mars is funky, but you’ve got to be a bad bad man to rock gold-plated curlers on national TV. He did just that last night on The Voice finale, as he took the stage to perform “Uptown Funk,” alongside Mark Ronson and his dancing band.

Don’t believe him? Just watch.

Bruno Mars Performs “Uptown Funk” In Curlers On ‘The Voice’ Finale was originally published on theurbandaily.com

