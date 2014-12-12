Kevin Hart Reponds To Sony Exec Shade: “I Protect My Brand”

Kevin Hart is not apologizing for his hustle. On the heels of Sony hackers leaking e-mails involving Sony Pictures executives dissing his request to be paid to tweet promotions for Think Like A Man Too, the comic is speaking out and isn’t backing down. Sony Pictures Entertainment co-chair Amy Pascal, Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton and studio exec Clint Culpepper discussed wanting Hart to use social media to promote Think Like A Man Too. While Hart was all for using his heavy online status to show love to the successful romantic comedy, he requested to be paid a bit more money than the $3 million check he took him to start in the film. Culpepper was irate over Hart’s demands and remarked to Pascal and Lyton:

I’m not saying he’s a whore, but he’s a whore.

The exec continued to trash Hart in the e-mails and wanted to call his bluff, claiming it will cause his next two projects to bomb. Hart hopped on Instagram to sound off about the entire firestorm. According to the Top Five star:

I worked very hard to get where I am today. I look at myself as a brand and because of that I will never allow myself to be taking advantage of. I own my brand…I make smart decisions for my brand…I protect my brand…which is why I’m able to brush ignorance off of my shoulder and continue to move forward.

Alright, Kev! Keep doing you.

