Janay Rice: ‘I Feel Like God Chose Me And Ray For A Reason’

Janay Rice, wife of former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice, made an appearance on the “Today” show to talk about what went down in that Atlantic City casino elevator back in February. She believes that the incident happened for a reason—specifically due to God—so she and her husband can bring awareness to domestic violence.

MUST SEE: Ray Rice Wins Appeal, Reinstated By NFL

Rice appeared on the show with her mother, Candy Palmer, and said to host Matt Lauer that the elevator incident was the first and only time that her husband hit her. She said that if he did it before, there would be no way that she would “sit there in silence and let something happen to me, and, God forbid, in front of my child.” The real chatter about the incident didn’t start until the tape was released to TMZ in September.

Rice says that because of the backlash she and her husband received, she still feels angry at the public. She also thought the Baltimore Ravens were supposed to be a support system for them. Lauer read a quote from a statement she made on her Instagram account: “This is our life! What don’t you all get. If your intentions were to hurt us, embarrass us, make us feel alone, take all happiness away, you’ve succeeded on so many levels.” The quote caused Rice to instantly break down in tears.

Watch the entire interview below.

Janay Rice: ‘I Feel Like God Chose Me And Ray For A Reason’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

