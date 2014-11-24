CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Rick Ross Discusses Dropping Two Albums In One Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Two albums in one year? Yeah, that’s nothing for Rick Ross who just dropped his album “Hood Billionaire.” He chops it up with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about dropping his latest album so close to “Mastermind,” which people are still rocking out to.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

In addition to his music, he discusses his drastic weight loss. Rick Ross shares how he lost pounds without sacrificing his lifestyle too much, and those pears everyone keeps clowning him about in this exclusive interview!

Click here for more hot celebrity interviews and tune in 6-10 a.m. EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Rick Ross Weighs In On Cynthia Bailey Vs. Porsha Williams Fight [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rick Ross Reveals Which Food Helped Him Lose Weight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rick Ross On Weight Loss: “I’m Still A Fat Boy At Heart” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

93 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Rick Ross Discusses Dropping Two Albums In One Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Hood Billionaire , rick ross , Rick Ross interview , Rick Ross new album

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close