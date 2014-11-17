The 2014 American Music Awards are on Sunday, and Iggy Azalea is leading the pack with six nominations.
The Australian rapper, who had one of the year’s biggest hits with “Fancy,” is nominated for Artist of the Year, along with Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist and New Artist of the Year.
Beyonce nabbed three nominations, and Pharrell Williams is pretty “Happy” with five nods.
Who should win Sunday night? Check out the nominees below and make your picks.
Artist of the Year
Iggy Azalea
Beyoncé
Luke Bryan
Eminem
Imagine Dragons
John Legend
Lorde
One Directon
Katy Perry
Pharrell Williams
New Artist of the Year
5 Seconds of Summer
Iggy Azalea
Bastille
Sam Smith
Meghan Trainor
Single of the Year
“Fancy” – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX
“All of Me” – John Legend
“Rude” – MAGIC!
“Dark Horse” – Katy Perry feat. Juicy J
“Happy” – Pharrell Williams
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
John Legend
Sam Smith
Pharrell Williams
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Iggy Azalea
Drake
Eminem
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
The New Classic – Iggy Azalea
Nothing Was the Same – Drake
The Marshall Mathers LP 2 – Eminem
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
Pharrell Williams
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Jhené Aiko
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Beyoncé – Beyoncé
Love in the Future – John Legend
G I R L – Pharrell Williams
Take a look at all of the nominees here.
The AMAs air Sunday, November 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
J. Cole Releases Mini Doc And Announces New Album Release Date
Solange Has The Best Mother-Son Dance With Julez At Her Wedding Reception [VIDEO]
This Kid Might Be The Best 13-Year-Old Rapper Ever
2014 American Music Awards Nominees: Who Should Win? was originally published on theurbandaily.com