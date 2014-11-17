The 2014 American Music Awards are on Sunday, and Iggy Azalea is leading the pack with six nominations.

The Australian rapper, who had one of the year’s biggest hits with “Fancy,” is nominated for Artist of the Year, along with Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist and New Artist of the Year.

Beyonce nabbed three nominations, and Pharrell Williams is pretty “Happy” with five nods.

Who should win Sunday night? Check out the nominees below and make your picks.

Artist of the Year

Iggy Azalea

Beyoncé

Luke Bryan

Eminem

Imagine Dragons

John Legend

Lorde

One Directon

Katy Perry

Pharrell Williams

New Artist of the Year

5 Seconds of Summer

Iggy Azalea

Bastille

Sam Smith

Meghan Trainor

Single of the Year

“Fancy” – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX

“All of Me” – John Legend

“Rude” – MAGIC!

“Dark Horse” – Katy Perry feat. Juicy J

“Happy” – Pharrell Williams

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

John Legend

Sam Smith

Pharrell Williams

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Iggy Azalea

Drake

Eminem

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

The New Classic – Iggy Azalea

Nothing Was the Same – Drake

The Marshall Mathers LP 2 – Eminem

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

Pharrell Williams

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhené Aiko

Beyoncé

Mary J. Blige

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Beyoncé – Beyoncé

Love in the Future – John Legend

G I R L – Pharrell Williams

Take a look at all of the nominees here.

The AMAs air Sunday, November 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

J. Cole Releases Mini Doc And Announces New Album Release Date

Solange Has The Best Mother-Son Dance With Julez At Her Wedding Reception [VIDEO]

This Kid Might Be The Best 13-Year-Old Rapper Ever

2014 American Music Awards Nominees: Who Should Win? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: