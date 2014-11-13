EBONY magazine recognizes black power players who lead, inspire, represent the best in black America with their Power 100 list. This year EBONY recognizes Rickey Smiley on that list and will honor him November 19th at the historic Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Other game-changing celebrities honored this year include actresses Gabrielle Union, Kevin Durant, Usher, Wendy Williams, Pharrell Williams and Bishop T.D. Jakes.
Get more on the Ebony Power 100 List and the other honorees here!
Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley's Photo Album [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 85
2. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 85
3. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 85
4. Rickey Smiley Has Cece Winans As Special Guest For The Praise BreakSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 85
EBONY Magazine Honors Rickey Smiley In A Big Way was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com