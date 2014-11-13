CLOSE
EBONY Magazine Honors Rickey Smiley In A Big Way

EBONY magazine recognizes black power players who lead, inspire, represent the best in black America with their Power 100 list. This year EBONY recognizes Rickey Smiley on that list and will honor him November 19th at the historic Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Other game-changing celebrities honored this year include actresses Gabrielle UnionKevin Durant, Usher, Wendy WilliamsPharrell Williams and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Get more on the Ebony Power 100 List and the other honorees here!

EBONY Magazine Honors Rickey Smiley In A Big Way was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

ebony magazine , Ebony Power 100 List , rickey smiley , Rickey Smiley honored

