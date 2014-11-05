Joseline Hernandez Faces Arrest After ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Cast Fight

The cops are looking for Joseline Hernandez after that nasty cast battle on the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” season 3 reunion!

It was only a matter of time before someone caught a case for fighting on this show.

Joseline might want to steer clear of New York City if she wants to remain a free woman. TMZ.com reports that the NYPD is ready to arrest her on sight for assault if they spot her after Althea Heart filed a police report against her.

Remember how it took no time for things to explode in violence when everyone came together to discuss the volatile season? Joseline’s husband Stevie J was right behind her swinging on people, including Benzino, Mimi Faust, Tammy Rivera and Deb Antney. Now, has Althea filed a complaint with NYPD blaming Joseline for the entire fight because she believes the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess was the one that started the incident.

NYPD now has an open case against Joseline, and they’re ready to clap her in some handcuffs. Cops can arrest Joseline if she’s pulled over in NYC–or if she’s even spotted in the city! The expectant mom could also face charges.

Should Joseline head to court, it’s possible that prosecutors could use her own words against her because she spoke on the fight (and why she decided to attack several people) during a segment on the reunion.

This news comes after it was announced that Althea and Benzino were booted from the show, so it looks like they may not be done with the drama on “L&HHATL” just yet. We wonder what Mona Scott-Young thinks about this.

