Steve Harvey Says You Can Now Call Him ‘Big Pimpin’ [VIDEO]

| 10.30.14
Steve Harvey has a radio show, is the author of several books, hosts “Family Feud,” and apparently enough wisdom to earn him an invite to “Oprah’s Life Class” earlier this year. But, alas, such accomplishments are not enough for the comedian — now, he wants people to refer to him as “Big Pimpin.” Watch the latest episode of The Daily Cray to find out why.

